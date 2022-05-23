Problem about using Array[MT5]
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Hello,I would like to ask about how to delete Array Info after order closed.
The situtation is when my program close order by using coverbuyspecific_order function and arrayremove immediately, however closed order info still in BuyOrderPrice Array and the array serial changed as like as picture show.
Can anybody help me? thanks a lot!