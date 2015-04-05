Silver, Dollars and... Trends ...
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The Silver seems to be a base on USDSGD was pierced support and we will see what happens next - confirmation or false breakdown?
Lately I have had many false penetrations! But fundamental standpoint, if the dollar weakens, the position is likely to be confirmed. We will follow their evolution.