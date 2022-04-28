Signal not showing after move to a different broker
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I moved my subscribed signal from FPMarkets MT5 to BlackBull Markets MT4. The signals subscriptions page indicates the move went OK.
However it doesn't show as being attached to my BBM account in MT4 and in Tools, Options, Signals, it says: "Signal: not connected, select from the signals database".
This particular signal is banned from new subscriptions so does that have anything to do with it?
Please your suggestions as to how to fix?Thanks