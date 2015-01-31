Strategy Tester 'Unmatched Data Error' - Anyone come across this before? - Details inside
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Fellas,
When I test my EA using the optimizer using a period of the past year, I continuously get the error message below 'Unmatched Data Error...'. When I use a shorter time span such as a month or two, the optimizer works and I get the optimized results.
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Anyone come across this before?
Cheers
John