Automated Trading Championship 2011: How to Prepare an Expert Advisor for Competition
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hundreds of participants from all over the world will fight for the main prize of the Automated Trading Championship 2011. For three months, participating Expert Advisors will conduct trade operations trying to achieve the best results. The criterion for assessing their trade performance is the profit obtained by a trading robot during the Championship. All the Expert Advisors participating in the competition must comply with the Championship Rules.
With four months until the start of the Championship, Expert Advisor developers have enough time to prepare a trading strategy and optimize the parameters of a trading system. But to enter the competition, you need to take into account a lot of various nuances. Here we consider the basic questions that all applicants should pay attention to.
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - How to Prepare an Expert Advisor for the Automated Trading Championship 2011.
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.