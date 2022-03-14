Different Indicator values in visual mode ON and OFF
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here is the problem:
When I use the visual mode, indicators are drawing values that are the same as when I print the values in the log. Unfortuanltelly, when I don't use the visual mode, indicators change the drawing values and they do not correspond to the ones from the log(Print function was used).
Here are the pictures of the approx. same time, you will understand looking at the first buy position opened.
Any ideas on why this happens?