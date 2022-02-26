How to get Intersect Point between 2 indicactors ?

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Hi All

I am starting to learn,so I am sorry if my questions are very basic. 

1- I am trying a simple robot that should be only selling

     double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

     double sl  = bid + 1000000*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

     double tp  = bid - 1000000*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

     trade.Sell(0.005,_Symbol,bid,sl,tp,"SELL"); 

In Backtest, I can see BUY trades open ????? Is that possible ? 

2- ADX range in the below picture is around 40, MA around 836000 , How do intersect as they are big ifference between them ? 
Is there a way to get intersect point ? 



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