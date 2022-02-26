How to get Intersect Point between 2 indicactors ?
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Hi All
I am starting to learn,so I am sorry if my questions are very basic.
1- I am trying a simple robot that should be only selling
double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
double sl = bid + 1000000*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
double tp = bid - 1000000*SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
trade.Sell(0.005,_Symbol,bid,sl,tp,"SELL");
In Backtest, I can see BUY trades open ????? Is that possible ?
2- ADX range in the below picture is around 40, MA around 836000 , How do intersect as they are big ifference between them ?
Is there a way to get intersect point ?