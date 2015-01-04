newbie #MTF_Heiken_Ashi

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Hi Folks,

I'm a newbie in mql4 programming an I need your held to understand the behavior of an indicator.

i downloaded it from her: HTTP://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php?attachmentid=829174&d=1320999056 

can someone explain me please, why while running a backtest I become different signal when I attach the Indicator to the chart?

Thanks 

MTF_Heiken_Ashi.png 

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