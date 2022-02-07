Indicators: Inverse Fisher Transform RSI by John Ehlers unsmoothed version for MT4
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Inverse Fisher Transform RSI by John Ehlers unsmoothed version for MT4:
Developed by John Ehlers, the RSI-based inverse Fisher Transform is used to help clearly define trigger points. The normal RSI indicator is calculated and adjusted so that the values are centered around zero. The inverse transform is then applied to these values.
Author: maximo