Arrow for consecutive three candles - indicator
Rajesh Kumar Nait, 2023.11.17 22:30Six bulls or six bear continuous candles
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Trying to place an arrow/text if there is three consecutive bearish or bullish candles formed. Tried a couple of options, but unable to handle Arrow's position. Either too many arrows got painted or the location was at the wrong place. Also tried place text but no luck.