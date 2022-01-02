How to Read OBV Value in other Indicator window in MQL4
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Hi There,
As you know each Oscillator type indicator has different ranging, for example TSI is ranged between -100 to +100, but on the other hand OBV is ranged between bigger values like -20,000 to +20,000 for example
now when we show both indicators in one window both ranges will not cover each other, for example when show OBV in TSI window, then OBV will be ranged nbetween -100 to 100 as below picture, which is not right actually.
as you can see in the data window OBV show correct value as 154517 in both data window, but in the indicator window of TSI it shows 64.9774.
now my question is how I can get the value of 64.9774 in the mql4 code?
thanks you very much.