Metatrader 5 multi chart analysis
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hi guys I have a problem i used mt5 multi chart analysis(2 chart)
Simultaneous switching of charts I refer to always varies in pairs of relevant times in both charts
i have error my connection lost it time matatrader5 no error matatrader4.
In that case you need to restart Mt5.how is fix this error thank
error type crashlog generated