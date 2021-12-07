Metatrader 5 multi chart analysis

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hi guys I have a problem i used mt5 multi chart  analysis(2 chart)

Simultaneous switching of charts I refer to always varies in pairs of relevant times in both charts

i have error my connection lost it time matatrader5 no error matatrader4.

In that case you need to restart Mt5.how is fix this error thank

error type  crashlog generated


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