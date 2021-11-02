Hard SL
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Hello, I'm having trouble with HardSL. It seems to be closing sometimes in a major percentage than I've set, these are the lines:
Trying to close at 24% loss, I got this result (OHLC,M1):
Falling below the 24% HardSL limit many times and finally got crashed... any idea on what's wrong? Thank you in advance.