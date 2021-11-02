Hard SL

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Hello, I'm having trouble with HardSL. It seems to be closing sometimes in a major percentage than I've set, these are the lines:

void HardStop(){
   double TotalProfit=0,TotalLoss=0;
   double SymbolProfit=0,SymbolLoss=0;
   for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++){
      ulong iTicket=PositionGetTicket(i);
      double Balance=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
      double PosLots=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
      double PosProfit=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
      if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==MagicNumber){
         TotalProfit+=PosProfit;if(TotalProfit<0){TotalLoss=TotalProfit;}
         if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)==_Symbol){
            SymbolProfit+=PosProfit;if(SymbolProfit<0){SymbolLoss=SymbolProfit;}
            }
         }
      if(HardStopLoss>0){ // Positive value sets HardSL true, I'm trying to close around 24%.
         if(MathAbs(TotalLoss)>=HardStopLoss*Balance/100){
            if(!trade.PositionClose(iTicket,ULONG_MAX)){
               Print("PositionClose error ",trade.ResultRetcode());
               return;
               }
            else{i--;}
            }
         //break;
         }
      }
   }

Trying to close at 24% loss, I got this result (OHLC,M1):

Falling below the 24% HardSL limit many times and finally got crashed... any idea on what's wrong? Thank you in advance.

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