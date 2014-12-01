Promotion for MQL4 course with profitable free EA - is the market the right place to go?
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Hi guys,
my name is Raimund, I am 44 years old and I have to admit that I usually prefer not to use forums. Almost every time someone is trolling or people start to argue and do not add any value to the thread.
My question is simple and short: Who is the person to talk to if the market on MQL5.com is a good choice to offer a simple EA for free to sell a construction kit course later?
I am looking for somebody who has already experience (good or bad) as a Vendor. Right now I am getting customers from Adwords and organic search results. I have created a german course. Maybe an english translation would be a good idea. But I learned that people tend to say:"If you had asked me BEFORE, I could have told you...", so that is what I am doing right now. Would like to team up this time, so who is the person to talk to? Who has done it before and how did it work out?
If you need any further information, you can find my systems on MyFxBook under the nickname justmyname ( just like here).
Best regards from Germany,
Raimund Bauer :-)