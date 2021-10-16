Market watch Problem
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Good day.
I have this Code in my EA that uses SymbolName(index,true); and I am getting data that doesnt represent my market watch.
I created a Script that uses SymbolsTotal(true) and also i get inconsistent data.
Thjis is What I am getting and this is my Script