Market watch Problem

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Good day. 
I have this Code in my EA that uses SymbolName(index,true); and I am getting data that doesnt represent my market watch. 
I created a Script that uses SymbolsTotal(true) and also i get inconsistent data.

 

Thjis is What I am getting and this is my Script 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   printf("Total Symbols in Market watch: %d",SymbolsTotal(true));
  }
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