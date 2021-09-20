Loop Problem
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But the way I need is:
But when I use it that way the whole System crashes.
Pls See my full code:
Pls See also the attached Picture to understand it better:
Every time when it detects another Close[I+1]<High[I+2] it starts a new sequence but it need to hold the Stop until Close[I+1]>Than the saved High[I+2]
Thats the way how I need it to work "Stay in Loop until Close[I+1] > than the saved highNumber (But when I use it that way the System crashes