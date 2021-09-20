Loop Problem

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The Code is working 99% properly my real Problem is the While Loop I use it that way: 

while(bar<Bars-1)

But the way I need is:

while(highNumber>Close[I+1])

But when I use it that way the whole System crashes.

Pls See my full code:

//---
   //Special Loop to avoid Array Out of Range
   int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   //int limit = Bars-counted_bars;
   int limit = MathMin(Bars-3,Bars-counted_bars);
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   //LongTrariling
   for(int i=limit;i>=0;i--){
       if(Close[i+1]>High[i+2]){
         lastDirection = 1;
         int bar=i+2;
         double lowCheck=Low[bar];
         while(bar<Bars-1){
           if(lowCheck>Low[i+1]){
             bar++;
             lowCheck=Low[bar];
           }else{
             upStop_1[i+1]=lowCheck;
             break;
           }
         }
//THIS IS THE PROBLEM PART THIS IS THE PROBLEM PART THIS IS THE PROBLEM PART THIS IS THE PROBLEM PART THIS IS THE PROBLEM PART THIS IST THE PROBLEM PART
       }else if(Close[i+1]<High[i+2]){
         lastDirection =-1;
         int bar=i+2;
         //Remember high of Position
         double highNumber=High[i+2];
         //Remember Position of Index
         double lowCheck=Low[bar];
         while(bar<Bars-1){
            if(highNumber>Close[i+1]){
               if(lowCheck>Low[i+1]){
                  bar++;
                  lowCheck=Low[bar];
               }else{
                  upStop_1[i+1]=lowCheck;
                  break;
               }
            }
         }
       }else{
         if(lastDirection == 1) upStop_1[i+1]=upStop_1[i+2];   
         if(lastDirection ==-1) upStop_2[i+1]=upStop_2[i+2];
       }  

   }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Pls See also the attached Picture to understand it better:



Every time when it detects another Close[I+1]<High[I+2] it starts a new sequence but it need to hold the Stop until Close[I+1]>Than the saved High[I+2]


Thats the way how I need it to work "Stay in Loop until Close[I+1] > than the saved highNumber (But when I use it that way the System crashes

else if(Close[i+1]<High[i+2]){
         lastDirection =-1;
         //Save bar Index of the previous High (which is Higher than the Closei+1)
         int bar=i+2;
         //Save high of previous Bar (which is Higher than the Closei+1)
         double highNumber=High[bar];
         //Save and initialize Low of the previous Bar (from the Bar which High is higher than the Closei+1)
         double lowCheck=Low[bar];
         while(Close[i+1]<highNumber){ //Stay in Loop until Close[i+1] is higher than the saved highNumber
            if(lowCheck>Low[i+1]){
               bar++;
               lowCheck=Low[bar];
            }else{
               upStop_1[i+1]=lowCheck;
               break;
            }
         }
       }
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