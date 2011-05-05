I can use CiMA in experts but not use it in indicator ,why?
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i write such code in experts , it can work !
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
CiMA *ma;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
ma=new CiMA;
ma.Create(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
ma.Refresh(-1);
Alert(ma.Main(0));
return(0);
}
the successed result is :
but ,the same code is used in indicator that are create by me !,it can not work !
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
CiMA *ma;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
ma=new CiMA;
ma.Create(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
ma.Refresh(-1);
Alert(ma.Main(0));
return(0);
}
the result is not right , please see:
why make the different result ? who can tell you ,thank you very much!