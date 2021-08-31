Wht every tick model backtesting get hung in two option of modifying Trail TP EA running
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I made a EA that has two option to make TP trail .
Backtest by control point model is ok
Backtest by everytick model.it got hang metatrader.
what is the problem
I worry for real trade,it will happen again in real trade?