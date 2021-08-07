MqlRates does not behave as documented, or I'm missing something
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Here is the code:
Here are the compilation results:
As per the code example at https://docs.mql4.com/basis/types/casting#casting_structure, a struct with 1 element can be assigned to a struct with 2 elements of different numeric data type.
So why can't a struct with 8 elements be assigned to a struct with the same 8 elements, same numeric data types, along with one additional numeric element?