Close Only Mode Scheduler
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I use multiple EAs and Currency Pair for trading for nearly a year. I have faced a difficult problem with News and suffer major loss. My EAs go to the wrong trend with martingale when News came. It happens the fourth times in the past year and It becomes my major source of loss. I wonder if any EA/utilities is available to stop doing trade [close only mode] for a specified Currency Pair in a Scheduler format, something like that:
Then I can set my trading time a week before the News for each currency. And the Scheduler can work with other EAs and resume automatically when the Scheduler endtime passed.
Anyone knows that? Please tell me know, paid or free are acceptable. Million Thanks.