Get Ticket

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Good afternoon mates. Today I am trying to get 2 pieces of data inside an Expert Advisor.
This EA works by averaging and I am interested in that, under certain conditions, the bot begins to close the first trade of the cycle (that is, it is more extreme), and the last one.
Before all this, I am trying to get the tickets for these trades. To get the ticket of the last one to open, I have defined it like this:
I check that everything is correct with a comment. Solved
The problem is that I can't find a way to get the ticket for the first trade in the series
Could someone give me a hand with this? Thank you very much in advance