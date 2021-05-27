Question: Creating a Button, Panel or BmpLabel? Confused!
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Please, I am trying to create something similar to what is in image below,
I want a button or icon that would turn on/off the indicator, I have looked at the
Also studied https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2296 but am comfused on what am suppose to do to create a button that in basically an icon I can click to turn on or off the indicator.
Any suggestion in the right direction would be appreciated,
thanks.