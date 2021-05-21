display windows data on chart
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi. Is possible some way to fix some lines I want from windows data on chart?
At this print, at final part, I have D1, D2 and D3.
If I move the mouse on chart, values for D1, D2 and D3 changes.
I wish see theese values at chart.
This way, as I move the mouse, each differente values I have for D1, D2 and D3 would display for me at chart.