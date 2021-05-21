display windows data on chart

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Hi. Is possible some way to fix some lines I want from windows data on chart?

At this print, at final part, I have D1, D2 and D3.

If I move the mouse on chart, values for D1, D2 and D3 changes.

I wish see theese values at chart.

This way, as I move the mouse, each differente values I have for D1, D2 and D3 would display for me at chart.



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