[F.REQ] Alt+W "Windows" un-MODAL?
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Hello MQ and traders,
Please consider making the "Windows" window not modal to allow -
First of all, I think it is an awesome existing feature, so thank you, especially since the "tabs" with charts are only single-line and not multi-line. Navigating among 20+ charts on FullHD monitor is easier thanks to this mini window. But it is being closed the moment chart is activated! So, maybe it could be more friendly to have it opened like marketwatch with symbols. It is perfectly okay, since some people prefer vertical tabs/lists Vs horizontal bars even in browsers nowadays.