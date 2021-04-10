Suggestion for a new function on MT4/5 - Moving or copy a chart from a profile to another
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Hi, I have a suggestion for the next release of platform.
As my broker offer many CFD titles, I check many chart for finding trading opportunities.
I have created many profiles for having the market watch on a glance, but when I have found a chart that is interesting, I would copy it on a specific profile called Watchlist, as I made on MS Excel for a spreadsheet (Move or copy...).
Can MetaQuotes develope a function for copy or move a chart from a profile to another by right clicking and choosing from the tab of the chart name?
Thanks for developing this.