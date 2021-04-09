3 D Modelling
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i have an interesting approach. Suppose I wrote an EA and tested it with 2 parameters. Furthermore, I would like to graph these parameters in a 3D- graph. The x- and y-axis corresponds to the parameters of the EA and the Z-axis (height) corresponds to the balance of my account.
As a example, see the picture below:
It seems to be that the highest point (the peak) of the graph is the best parameter setting for my strategy. But, that's not true! The best and most stable point for the strategy is the highest local minima of the graph.
My question: Is it possible to calculate this minima with the MT5 and would it also be possible to calculate an N-dimensional graph (as simply with 5, 8 or 9 dimensions)?