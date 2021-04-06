MT5 strategy tester visualization arrow/line color
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Hello there,
I'm backtesting my EA, which is based on MA crossings and other indicators. Right now, I get blue arrows and lines when partially closing a sell position. I use ctrader. However, it's still a sell position, not a buy position.
That happens just in the strategy tester visualization window. The chart in the MT5 windows shows the right arrow and line color, which is red. How can I fix this?
1. 0.2 lots sell position opened
2. Sell position closed by 0.1 lots at 500 points profit
3. Sell position closed by 0.05 lots at 1000 points profit
4. Sell position closed by 0.05 lots at 1500 points profit
Same chart in the MT5 window
Thank you