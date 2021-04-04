Journal query
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Hey guys,
Been posting a lot of queries here on this forum and all of you guys have been very helpful, thank you all!
On the journal for the desktop version of MT4, I keep having a message pop up, please see below.
Any idea what this means or how to stop it popping up every two minutes?
Thank you in advance.