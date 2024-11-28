Indicators: JMA - Jurik Moving Average

New comment
 

JMA - Jurik Moving Average:

JMA is an indicator which is the transformation of the accumulated background data is the essence of this technical indicator. JMA offers an opportunity to recognize several peculiarities and patterns that are invisible to the naked eye in price dynamics. Based on this information, traders may expect more market changes and change their strategy accordingly.

JMA - Jurik Moving Average

Author: Mohammad Saket

 
Judging from a first view of the source code, this is obviously a decompiled version.
New comment