Indicators: JMA - Jurik Moving Average
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JMA - Jurik Moving Average:
JMA is an indicator which is the transformation of the accumulated background data is the essence of this technical indicator. JMA offers an opportunity to recognize several peculiarities and patterns that are invisible to the naked eye in price dynamics. Based on this information, traders may expect more market changes and change their strategy accordingly.
Author: Mohammad Saket