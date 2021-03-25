Screenshot Zero file size(MQL5)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I know there posts about this.. but none of them actually gives and answer.
I want to take a screenshot when doing a back test.
I've tried visual mode and non visual mode.
When doing a screenshot the file is 0KB?
I've tried all the code snippets I could find on the forum. Below is the one I'm running with now, but also 0KB size.
name="PLEASEWORK\\"+CURBARS+".PNG";
Print("File Name is ",name);
ChartScreenShot(0,name,800,600);
I also noticed the files are only being created if you specify a subdirectory, else no files is being created.. This is fine.. I can work with this, but I just want something to show in the files..
Also I now see when running it on live charts it works, but I need this to run on back testing.