Screenshot Zero file size(MQL5)

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I know there posts about this.. but none of them actually gives and answer.

I want to take a screenshot when doing a back test.

I've tried visual mode and non visual mode. 

When doing a screenshot the file is 0KB?

I've tried all the code snippets I could find on the forum.  Below is the one I'm running with now, but also 0KB size.

      name="PLEASEWORK\\"+CURBARS+".PNG";

      Print("File Name is ",name);

      ChartScreenShot(0,name,800,600);


I also noticed the files are only being created if you specify a subdirectory, else no files is being created.. This is fine.. I can work with this, but I just want something to show in the files..


Also I now see when running it on live charts it works, but I need this to run on back testing. 

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