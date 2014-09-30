COT Standard deviation indicator

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Hello,

can some one help me with this source. I got this indicator from here, and I'm trying to edit it so it can calculate standard deviation from the COT data.

But the indicator result is like this

COT Standard Deviation

source code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Meta COT Net Positions.mq4 |
//|   Copyright © 2009, C-4 (Vasiliy Sokolov, Russia, St.-Petersburg,|
//|                                      2009), All Rights Reserved. |
//|                                                   vs-box@mail.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

// Ïîêàçûâàåò ÷èñòûå ïîçèöèè òðåéäåðîâ.
//see also: "Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4", http://articles.mql4.com/867
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, C-4 (Vasiliy Sokolov (vs-box@mail.ru), SPb), All Rights Reserved. // mod. fxdaytrader"
#property link      "http://ForexBaron.net"

#property indicator_separate_window
#property  indicator_buffers 12
#property  indicator_color1  Green
#property  indicator_color2  Blue
#property  indicator_color3  Red
#property  indicator_color4  Silver
#property  indicator_color5  Green
#property  indicator_color6  Blue
#property  indicator_color7  Red
#property  indicator_color8  Silver
#property  indicator_color9  Green
#property  indicator_color10  Blue
#property  indicator_color11  Red
#property  indicator_color12  Silver

   #property indicator_level1     0
int  period=52;
int movement_index=6;
extern int ma_period = 52;
input int sd_period = 1;
extern color ColorOpenInterest = Green;
extern color ColorNonComm = Blue;
extern color ColorOperators = Red;
extern color ColorNonRep = Silver;
extern bool Show_nNoncomm=true;//false;
extern bool Show_nOperators=false;//false;
extern bool Show_nNonrep=false;//false;
extern bool Show_nOI=false;
bool printerror=false;//fxdaytrader
double i_open_interest[];
double i_noncomm[];
double i_operators[];
double i_nonrep[];
double sd_oi[], sd_nc[], sd_cm[], sd_nr[], ma_oi[], sd_up_oi[], sd_lo_oi[], ma_nc[], sd_up_nc[], sd_lo_nc[], ma_cm[], sd_up_cm[], sd_lo_cm[], 
ma_nr[], sd_up_nr[], sd_lo_nr[], cavg_oi[], cavg_nc[], cavg_cm[], cavg_nr[],mid_oi[], mid_nc[], mid_cm[], mid_nr[];

#include <cotlib.mq4>

int init()
{
   if(init_data()==false)error=true;
   if(error==false)load_data();
   if(error==false)count_data();
   SetParam();
   return 0;
}

int start()
{
   
   if (error) if (!printerror) { printerror=true; Print("ERROR="+GetLastError()); } if (!error) printerror=false;
   DrowData();
   return 0;
}

void SetParam()
{
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOpenInterest);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOpenInterest);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOpenInterest);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonComm);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonComm);
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonComm);
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOperators);
   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOperators);
   SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorOperators);
   SetIndexStyle(9,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonRep);
   SetIndexStyle(10,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonRep);
   SetIndexStyle(11,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,ColorNonRep);
   IndicatorDigits(0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(6,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(7,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(8,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(9,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(10,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(11,0.0);
   
   if(load_cot_file==true)IndicatorShortName(StringConcatenate("Meta COT Net Pos SD.: ", str_trim(cot_file)));
   else IndicatorShortName(StringConcatenate("Meta COT Net Pos SD.: ", name));
   
   if(Show_nOI==true){
      SetIndexBuffer(0,sd_up_oi);
      SetIndexLabel(0, "Open Interest + "+sd_period+" SD");
      SetIndexBuffer(1,mid_oi);
      SetIndexLabel(1, "Open Interest Average");
      SetIndexBuffer(2,sd_lo_oi);
      SetIndexLabel(2, "Open Interest - "+sd_period+" SD");
   }
   if(Show_nNoncomm==true){
      SetIndexBuffer(3,sd_up_nc);
      SetIndexLabel(3, "Net Non Commercial + "+sd_period+" SD");
      SetIndexBuffer(4,mid_nc);
      SetIndexLabel(4, "Net Non Commercial Average");
      SetIndexBuffer(5,sd_lo_oi);
      SetIndexLabel(5, "Net Non Commercial - "+sd_period+" SD");
   }
   if(Show_nOperators==true){
      SetIndexBuffer(6,sd_up_cm);
      SetIndexLabel(6, "Net Commercial + "+sd_period+" SD");
      SetIndexBuffer(7,mid_cm);
      SetIndexLabel(7, "Net Commercial Average");
      SetIndexBuffer(8,sd_lo_cm);
      SetIndexLabel(8, "Net Commercial - "+sd_period+" SD");
   } 
   if(Show_nNonrep==true){
      SetIndexBuffer(9,sd_up_nr);
      SetIndexLabel(9, "Net Non Reportable + "+sd_period+" SD");
      SetIndexBuffer(10,mid_nr);
      SetIndexLabel(10, "Net Non Reportable Average");
      SetIndexBuffer(11,sd_lo_nr);
      SetIndexLabel(11, "Net Non Reportable - "+sd_period+" SD");
   }
}
void DrowData()
{
   int end_data=get_lastdata();
   for(int i=0;i<end_data;i++){
      i_open_interest[i]=get_data(OI, i);
      i_noncomm[i]=get_data(NET_NONCOMM, i);
      i_operators[i]=get_data(NET_OPERATORS, i);
      i_nonrep[i]=get_data(NET_NONREP,i);
      
      ma_oi[i] = iMAOnArray(i_open_interest,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      ma_nc[i] = iMAOnArray(i_noncomm,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      ma_cm[i] = iMAOnArray(i_operators,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      ma_nr[i] = iMAOnArray(i_nonrep,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      

      mid_oi[i] = ma_oi[i];
      sd_oi[i] =  iStdDevOnArray(i_open_interest,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      sd_lo_oi[i] = mid_oi[i]-(sd_period*sd_oi[i]);
      sd_up_oi[i] = mid_oi[i]+(sd_period*sd_oi[i]);


      mid_nc[i] = ma_nc[i];
      sd_nc[i] =  iStdDevOnArray(i_noncomm,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      sd_lo_nc[i] = mid_nc[i]-(sd_period*sd_nc[i]);
      sd_up_nc[i] = mid_nc[i]+(sd_period*sd_nc[i]);
      

      mid_cm[i] = ma_cm[i];
      sd_cm [i]=  iStdDevOnArray(i_operators,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      sd_lo_cm[i] = mid_cm[i]-(sd_period*sd_cm[i]);
      sd_up_cm[i] = mid_cm[i]+(sd_period*sd_cm[i]);
      

      mid_nr[i] = ma_nr[i];
      sd_nr[i] =  iStdDevOnArray(i_nonrep,0,ma_period,0,MODE_SMA,i);
      sd_lo_nr[i] = mid_nr[i]-(sd_period*sd_nr[i]);
      sd_up_nr[i] = mid_nr[i]+(sd_period*sd_nr[i]);
   }
}


Thanks in advance...

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