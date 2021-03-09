Can't get rid of an indicator, release not responding

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Hi,

I'm calling an indicator from a #resource delared in a EA. I'm able to open a chart and add multiple instances of this indicator like below : 

int handle = iCustom("BTCUSD",PERIOD_D1,"S_Monitor.ex5::S_Collector.ex5",TF[j],cht.ChartId(),"MACCACHE");
          cht.IndicatorAdd(0,handle);

but then I cannot stop the process once the loop in the OnCalculate function is over. IndicatorRelease has no effect, either on the indicator itself or in the OnTick. I

Is threre a way to list indicators handles that are running? Closing the window is not enough .


Thank you
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