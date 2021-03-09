Can't get rid of an indicator, release not responding
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Hi,
I'm calling an indicator from a #resource delared in a EA. I'm able to open a chart and add multiple instances of this indicator like below :
but then I cannot stop the process once the loop in the OnCalculate function is over. IndicatorRelease has no effect, either on the indicator itself or in the OnTick. I
Is threre a way to list indicators handles that are running? Closing the window is not enough .
Thank you