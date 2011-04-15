Memory usage using call from DLL
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Hi experts,
I wrote a small dll with Delphi reading the excelent following article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/96
I tried to use as few 'uses' clause as necessary, but the size of the dll is 546Ko.
uses
Windows,
Dialogs,
SysUtils,
DateUtils,
//ShellApi,
Classes,
//AnsiStrings,
StrUtils;
The memory usage is more concerning :
Execution is around 15 seconds and I plan to run once a day.
Do you think I can inprouve the code or does it seems to be normal?
Regards,
Olivier