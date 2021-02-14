trade.PositionClose problem

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Hi, I'm trying to open position when trend change and hold it until change again, as seen in photo below.
red dots mean sell , blue mean buy
I tried like this but didn't successed. every hour it create 1 or -1 signal, if it change from 1 to -1 mean sell and if it change from -1 to 1 this mean buy. It work with constant tp and sl, but i want to hold it till trend change again.
With this code it only create first 2 order then it stop open new order.
Any help ?