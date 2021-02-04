Mt4 Crashed and new one cannot install on PC windows 10
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Hi All, I need some help with my MT4 platform. It crashed and I decided to delete it and re-install a new one. Initila it wouldn't uninstall. I had use a software uninstaller to uninstall it. Now, I am trying to install a new one but each time to install it refuses to install and return this message
Please can someone help to show what do to install a new MT4 platform.
Thank you in advance for your help.
Danking54