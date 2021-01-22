Different results ObjectGetShiftByValue and ObjectGetShiftByValueMQL4 in MQL5
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As mentioned here:
https://www.mql5.com/fa/articles/81
To get the number of candles in the intersection of a line and a price, in MQL5, instead of the ObjectGetShiftByValue function, I used ObjectGetShiftByValueMQL4, the code of which is suggested as follows:
For when the intersection of price and object is in the chart range, a positive number is returned and is not a problem. But when the intersection point is in the empty part of the chart. In MQL4 its value is negative and in MQL5 the number zero is always returned. As shown in the image below:
The expected and logical value is a negative number.
What is your suggestion for solving this problem in MQL5?