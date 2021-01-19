Margin Calculation Formula Forex Mode

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Hi alltogether,

it is Corona time. So I have a lot of opportunity to develop new promising automatic trading strategies ...

In the middle of these activities I found a little discrepancy in the description of the margin calculation formula (forex mode) in the MQL5 documentation 

MQL5 Reference / Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties


and in the website https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/margin_forex


In the MQL5 documentation you can read:

SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX

Forex mode - calculation of profit and margin for Forex

Margin:  Lots * Contract_Size / Leverage * Margin_Rate

 

Profit:   (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size*Lots



But on the aforementioned website you will find:


Margin Calculation


What about the margin rate here???


Matthias

Margin Calculation: Retail Forex, Futures - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
Margin Calculation: Retail Forex, Futures - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
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