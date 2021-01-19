Margin Calculation Formula Forex Mode
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Hi alltogether,
it is Corona time. So I have a lot of opportunity to develop new promising automatic trading strategies ...
In the middle of these activities I found a little discrepancy in the description of the margin calculation formula (forex mode) in the MQL5 documentation
and in the website https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading_advanced/margin_forex
In the MQL5 documentation you can read:
SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX
Forex mode - calculation of profit and margin for Forex
Margin: Lots * Contract_Size / Leverage * Margin_Rate
Profit: (close_price - open_price) * Contract_Size*Lots
But on the aforementioned website you will find:
What about the margin rate here???
Matthias