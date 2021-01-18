MT4 history settings not migrating to VPS
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Hi,
My EA requires that I have at least 250 000 bars in the history chart, but despite setting this in the Options then migrating, the MQL5 VPS still alerts that there is not enough M1 data.
Anyone had the same issue with history settings/overcoming this?