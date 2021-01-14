EA on VPS logs meaning
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Hi guys. Im getting this logs continuously and I don't know what they really mean. Can someone please explain me if this is normal? Is my EA working correctly on the VPS. It has not placed any position in 3 days. I was thinking that was a normal behavior because of some conditions not triggering, but with this logs I don't really know if the EA is working as expected.
Thank you very much!
Logs: