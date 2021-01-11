News content doesn't load on desktop
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Hi all,
Has anyone encountered news content not loading on the desktop version of MT4?
The topics load just fine:
It's the content that does not load:
It doesn't seem to be a problem with the account as everything works on my mobile. Would prefer to not always have to check mobile when reading some news items though.
Any leads would be greatly appreciated.