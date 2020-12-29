Share resources / agents

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i start, try that share my resource for optimalization ea for other people. i have latest highest cpu, ram on market, it can earn me daily 1$ when 24h active, but as you see, when it start then it spend all resource and pc can really start lags. I think if price for sharing will be little higher, then people will have more interest use that and have passive income. And for people who optimalize EAs and want use other people resource, pay more.
This is 26.12 when i have it nonstop whole day