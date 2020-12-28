Edit signal options with EA

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Hey
I'm currently subscribing to a signal but I'd like to minimize the risk.
Therefore I wrote an EA wich should stop the signals if my daily risk is reached.
But I don't really know how to use the "SignalInfoSetInteger" function correctly.
I'd like the function to disable this setting:
At the moment I get the error code: 4060 (Function is not confirmed)
I have searched a lot on the internet but haven't really found anything usefull. Hope someone can help me (Y)
Best Regards
Lukas Roth