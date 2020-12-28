Edit signal options with EA

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Hey

I'm currently subscribing to a signal but I'd like to minimize the risk.

Therefore I wrote an EA wich should stop the signals if my daily risk is reached. 

if(AccountEquity() <= minDailyEquity || AccountEquity() <= minEquity)
{
        SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, 0);
}

But I don't really know how to use the "SignalInfoSetInteger" function correctly. 

I'd like the function to disable this setting:

Signal-options


At the moment I get the error code: 4060 (Function is not confirmed)

I have searched a lot on the internet but haven't really found anything usefull. Hope someone can help me (Y)


Best Regards

Lukas Roth

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