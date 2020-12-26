MQL5 function which calculates position size by risk and SL
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Have tried searching and implementing but cannot find correct example. Its weird because it should be needed for lot of people and should exist somewhere.
Can you give a link or code for that?
So far I have done by examples this
But it works bad. Testing on USDJPY pair, usd account.
I do not know why in the example was when digits are 3 or 5 - multiply by ten , but it make my position 10 times smaller.
So for 10k account, when I put to formula it is:
Risk 2 percent, pips 4, tick value 26
10000*0.02/(4*26) = 1.92
Code with volume step is not changing the result.
But it is wrong.
It loses about 80 usd. 2 % from 10k is 200.
Backtest shows it has lost about 75
its more or less what the function calculated. But it is not 200.