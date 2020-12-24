How to get "future" values via CopyBuffer()?
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There are indicators which shift their values to the future, e.g. Gator or Ichimoku.
I've noticed that CopyBuffer(ind_h, 0, 0, 9999, valc) returns the most recent value that corresponds to time[rates_total-1] bar, so the shifted future values are not available.
Is there any workaround for that?