How to get "future" values via CopyBuffer()?

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There are indicators which shift their values to the future, e.g. Gator or Ichimoku.

I've noticed that CopyBuffer(ind_h, 0, 0, 9999, valc) returns the most recent value that corresponds to time[rates_total-1] bar, so the shifted future values are not available.

Is there any workaround for that?


Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer
  • www.mql5.com
CopyBuffer - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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