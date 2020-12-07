Custom Symbols
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Hello,
does anyone have an idea why I cannot use
on Custom Symbols?
I always get Error 4305
the code is working till
I get my Symbol and my Period back,
but when I want to see the Chart Symbol with
ChartSymbol();
I become the old custom Symbol as result
the error 5306 is only the error bcs the custom file cannot be deleted, its in the market watch
thanks