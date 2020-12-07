Custom Symbols

New comment
 

Hello,


does anyone have an idea why I cannot use


void RenkoCharts::Stop()
  {
//---
   ResetLastError();
   Comment("");
   MarketBookRelease(renko_symbol);
   ObjectDelete(0,custom_symbol);
   
   ResetLastError();
   
   string Name = ChartSymbol();
   int Stelle = StringFind(Name,"_",0);
   string sym = StringSubstr(Name,0,Stelle); 
    //Print("Renko Deinit Name: ",Name," Stelle: ",Stelle," Sym: ", sym );
   int test = CustomRatesDelete(Name,NULL,TimeCurrent());
   
  // Print("Das Symbol will ich hinzufügen:", sym);
   if(!ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,sym,PERIOD_H4)) Print("Fehler beim hinzufügen des Ursprungs Symboles");
   
   Print("Symbol: ",ChartSymbol());
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(Name,false)) Print("Fehler beim Entfernen von ",Name);

   CustomSymbolDelete(Name);  
   
   if(GetLastError() != 0) Print(__FUNCTION__," Error: ", GetLastError());
  }

on Custom Symbols?

I always get Error 4305


the code is working till

if(!ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,sym,PERIOD_H4)) Print("Fehler beim hinzufügen des Ursprungs Symboles");

I get my Symbol and my Period back,


but when I want to see the Chart Symbol with

ChartSymbol();

I become the old custom Symbol as result

the error 5306 is only the error bcs the custom file cannot be deleted, its in the market watch




thanks

New comment