Looking for a SL and TP indicator for suggestions of new trade
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Hello Guys,
I am looking for an indicator or an EA that can suggest new trades (Not place orders) tpo be part of my existing manual trading system. Just to give you an idea i am looking for something like this (or exactly this if possible ). Any suggestions will be appriciated