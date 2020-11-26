Strategy tester - choosing the right result
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have the following results table.
I'm not sure which one to prefer.
My testing was done on a 500 euros account.
The first row has the most profit in forward testing, but the backtest is at a small loss.
The third raw has profit in both forward and backtest but it has a low sharpe ratio.
The eight raw has the best sharpe ratio but backtest is at a loss.
Which one should I prefer here?