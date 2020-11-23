ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT

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Is ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT equals weighted (by volume) average of deal prices?

Order 141522804 was placed during market opening auction at market execution and

HistoryOrderGetTicket(141522804,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT) == 7,91

but it was 9,33, according to screenshot:


Am I misunderstanding ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT or is it some kind of bug in broker's server? Or maybe none of?

Appreciate your help.

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