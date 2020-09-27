MT5 Tester - Access to other symbols' priceseries when using "Open prices only" mode

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Hi everyone,

when I try to access the prices of another symbol when using the "Open prices only" mode, I recognize a delay of one bar.

I made this simple EA to show the effect

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int counter=1;
void OnTick()
  {
   if(counter<=20)
     {
      Print("bar open GBPUSD: ",(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger("GBPUSD",Period(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE));
      counter++;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and run the EA with these settings

The result is this

Bar open of GBPUSD is always one minute behind

Is there a way to synchronize the price-/timeseries for additional called symbols?
I'm using build 2615

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