MT5 Tester - Access to other symbols' priceseries when using "Open prices only" mode
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
when I try to access the prices of another symbol when using the "Open prices only" mode, I recognize a delay of one bar.
I made this simple EA to show the effect
and run the EA with these settings
The result is this
Bar open of GBPUSD is always one minute behind
Is there a way to synchronize the price-/timeseries for additional called symbols?
I'm using build 2615