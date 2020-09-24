Set trade account login information remotely
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Hi,
Is it possible to set trade account login, password and server remotely (e.g. using PHP/HTML form)?
I know this information is saved at .\config\accounts.dat, but it is a binary file.
I have a virtual server but I was wondering another way of logging at terminal instead of having to connect (e.g. using remote desktop) to the server.
Thank you.